OcNOS-based solution provides freedom to select the best-of-breed solutions to roll out innovative new services

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that ASOM-Net, a Managed Services Organization (MSO) and Internet Service Provider (ISP) for 75,000 subscribers in Denmark, has selected IP Infusion’s disaggregated networking solution, featuring the OcNOS® network operating system and Edgecore Networks hardware, in its redesign of its network. ASOM-Net delivers broadband Internet and TV services to residential customers.

ASOM-Net, a DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) service provider, chose the OcNOS network operating system to run on an Edgecore AS5812-54X in order to break away from the traditional Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) model. This innovative solution allows ASOM-Net to break vendor lock-in, drives innovation, and lowers their total cost of ownership (TCO). The disaggregated CMTS allows ASOM-Net to push IP networking services to the very edge of the network and helps transform their existing network to a flexible and scalable network fabric to serve their expanding number of subscribers with higher bandwidth and new valued services.

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

“The IP Infusion disaggregated networking solution gives us the freedom to select the right hardware and software and unshackles us from the locked-in approach of traditional network systems,” said Kristian Pedersen, System Architect, ASOM-Net. “In addition to lowering our total cost of ownership, this solution allowed for a smaller footprint and more flexibility.”

“ASOM-Net is an excellent example of how service providers are using the IP Infusion PRO solution to help accelerate their network disaggregation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Together with industry leading web-scale open switching platforms from Edgecore Networks, IP Infusion PRO eliminates the traditional integration pain points for network operators.”

“Edgecore is pleased to work with ASOM-Net on this disaggregated networking solution with IP Infusion. With our best-in-class open networking switches and OcNOS, ASOM-Net can benefit from the advantages of disaggregated networking including faster time to market, revenue generation and the ability to offer more services to the customers,” said Heimdall Siao, President, Edgecore Networks.

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

