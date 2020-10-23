Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASONAHORES : announces a virtual fair to promote the relaunch of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES, acronym in Spanish) announced the "ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020" promoting the relaunch of the country's tourism sector. The fair will be held from November 2 to 6 in a semi-face-to-face way through the website www.asonahores.com and will have the support of the country's Ministry of Tourism. 

The president of ASONAHORES, Paola Rainieri de Díaz, affirmed that the entity had been updated from the face-to-face to the virtual to adapt and respond to the country's needs and its economy.

The ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020, will group the activities that the entity carries out annually: Dominican Annual Travel Exchange (DATE), the Exposición Comercial ASONAHORES, Foro ASONAHORES de Inversión Turística and the Encuentros ASONAHORES.

The event will consolidate the most important transactions in the tourism and hotel sector in the country, giving the participating delegates the opportunity, for the first time, to hold pre-scheduled business meetings in a digital environment; and allowing the possibility of virtually attending the program of activities that will include the exposition of the most relevant topics of the industry, in the hands of the highest representatives of the sector. It will also provide the possibility of virtually attending the program of activities that will include the exposition of the industry's most relevant topics, in the hands of the sector's highest representatives.

Only in the ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020 will meet:

  • Buyers of the Dominican tourism product (Tour operators, travel agencies, wholesalers, online travel agencies, event coordinators, and incentive companies).
  • Dominican tourism service suppliers (hotels, resorts, rent-a-car, regional tourism associations, specialized media companies, theme parks, museums, restaurants, and excursions).
  • Buyers of products and services for your company or personal interest (owners of restaurants, bars and cafes, chefs, executives and/or managers of hotels, hospitals, transportation and decoration companies).
  • Suppliers of products and services for tourism companies (equipment, food and beverages, financial services, design, construction, furniture, security, energy, technology, lingerie and amenities).

Andrés Marranzini Grullón, executive vice president of ASONAHORES, explained that this virtual fair is part of the actions to contribute to the recovery and offer a dialogue, setting reflection on the present and future of tourism.

He stated that ASONAHORES has been developing strategies to reduce the Covid 19 pandemic's effects and strengthen the position of the Dominican Republic as the  leading destination in the Caribbean.

To participate, delegates must access www.asonahores.com, complete the online registration form, and make the payment by that same route.

CONTACT: Press Media Center, info@pressmediacenter.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asonahores-announces-a-virtual-fair-to-promote-the-relaunch-of-the-tourism-sector-in-the-dominican-republic-301158966.html

SOURCE ASONAHORES

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pCovid-19 vaccine trial from astrazeneca, oxford can resume in u.s. - wsj
RE
02:19pMCDONALD : Seeks Dismissal of Discrimination Lawsuit Filed by Black Former Franchisees
DJ
02:17pFormer Fair CEO seeks to buy the SoftBank-backed car leasing service - sources
RE
02:15pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN - INE002A14FQ6) on maturity
PU
02:15pGDP Expected to Recover -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:13pGLNG INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited
GL
02:12pHYB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:10pHENSOLDT AG : Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
EQ
02:10pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:10pQUADIENT S A : October 21, 2020 Financial Calendar Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group