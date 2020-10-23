ASONAHORES : announces a virtual fair to promote the relaunch of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES, acronym in Spanish) announced the "ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020" promoting the relaunch of the country's tourism sector. The fair will be held from November 2 to 6 in a semi-face-to-face way through the website www.asonahores.com and will have the support of the country's Ministry of Tourism.

The president of ASONAHORES, Paola Rainieri de Díaz, affirmed that the entity had been updated from the face-to-face to the virtual to adapt and respond to the country's needs and its economy.

The ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020, will group the activities that the entity carries out annually: Dominican Annual Travel Exchange (DATE), the Exposición Comercial ASONAHORES, Foro ASONAHORES de Inversión Turística and the Encuentros ASONAHORES.

The event will consolidate the most important transactions in the tourism and hotel sector in the country, giving the participating delegates the opportunity, for the first time, to hold pre-scheduled business meetings in a digital environment; and allowing the possibility of virtually attending the program of activities that will include the exposition of the most relevant topics of the industry, in the hands of the highest representatives of the sector. It will also provide the possibility of virtually attending the program of activities that will include the exposition of the industry's most relevant topics, in the hands of the sector's highest representatives.

Only in the ASONAHORES Virtual Fair 2020 will meet:

Buyers of the Dominican tourism product (Tour operators, travel agencies, wholesalers, online travel agencies, event coordinators, and incentive companies).

Dominican tourism service suppliers (hotels, resorts, rent-a-car, regional tourism associations, specialized media companies, theme parks, museums, restaurants, and excursions).

Buyers of products and services for your company or personal interest (owners of restaurants, bars and cafes, chefs, executives and/or managers of hotels, hospitals, transportation and decoration companies).

Suppliers of products and services for tourism companies (equipment, food and beverages, financial services, design, construction, furniture, security, energy, technology, lingerie and amenities).

Andrés Marranzini Grullón, executive vice president of ASONAHORES, explained that this virtual fair is part of the actions to contribute to the recovery and offer a dialogue, setting reflection on the present and future of tourism.

He stated that ASONAHORES has been developing strategies to reduce the Covid 19 pandemic's effects and strengthen the position of the Dominican Republic as the leading destination in the Caribbean.

To participate, delegates must access www.asonahores.com, complete the online registration form, and make the payment by that same route.

