ASSCT Australian Society of Sugar Cane Technolog : 06/02/2021 ASSCT 2021 Bundaberg Conference Update

The ASSCT 2021 conference organising committee met recently to continue planning this years' conference. Plans are very well developed to running the 2021 conference in Bundaberg over the period 20th to 23rd April. .

The trade display will be well attended by industry supply companies. The venue can safely hold the expected attendees, also abiding by Covid safe requirements. The venue has developed very effective Covid-safe plans. We have combined the papers from both years. The field trips are still under discussion, as these also need to be undertaken in a Covid-safe manner.

A newsletter will come out soon with more details.

The committee hope that the conference will be well attended for the benefit of everyone.