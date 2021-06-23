AST & Science Selects Omni Design to Provide High Performance Data Converter Solutions for its Cellular Broadband Network

Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced that AST & Science, LLC, a company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, has selected Omni Design to provide Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and process, voltage, and temperature (PVT) monitor IP cores that will be incorporated in the SoCs for its SpaceMobile network.

The SpaceMobile Service is being designed to provide global coverage for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea or in flight.

“We look forward to working with Omni Design as they support us in our mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers,” said Dr. Huiwen Yao, Chief Technology Officer of AST & Science.

"Omni Design is committed to providing high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP to enable customers to develop market leading products,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are excited to work closely with AST & Science to deliver key components for the first space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones, filling mobile coverage gaps around the world and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected."

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

