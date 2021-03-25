Log in
ASTA Signs Letter to Congress Urging Changes in Surface Transportation Bill

03/25/2021
On March 17, ASTA joined more than 60 other state, regional and national agricultural associations offering ways to create a more environmentally responsible and economically viable freight transportation system.

'Agriculture can, and should, be part of the solution for addressing climate change and resiliency,' states the letter. 'It must be emphasized that many aspects of the food and agriculture space are unique to the industry. We urge careful crafting of surface transportation policy to account for these aspects and avoid potential adverse consequences to U.S. agriculture.'

For more information, read the full letter here.

Disclaimer

ASTA - American Seed Trade Association published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 14:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
