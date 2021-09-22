Log in
ASU Launches Global Sustainability Solutions Science Fair to Recognize Youth Innovators

09/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
The science fair and award program is seeking entries now through October 4, 2021

The 2021 Sustainability Solutions Science Fair is a virtual opportunity open to researchers, innovators and engineers age 12-18 from around the world who are creating sustainability solutions for local area communities and for the planet. Applications are open now through October 4, 2021, to new projects as well as those that have previously been submitted to other fairs and award programs.

The program, created by Arizona State University (ASU) and in partnership with Wells Fargo Foundation and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, recognizes projects that drive change for good and develop thriving communities. A total of 24 awards ranging from $500 to $2,500 in cash prizes along with mentorship will be given out.

“Innovative sustainability solutions can come from any pocket of the world and the most unexpected experiences,” said Alicia Marseille, Interim Deputy Director, Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service. “Today’s young researchers, innovators and engineers are drawing from their own unique experiences to solve some of the most complex challenges facing our planet and thinking about ways to build a better future. The Sustainability Solutions Fair is a platform to not only recognize these endeavors, but also support them in their fruition.”

Last year, the Sustainability Solutions Science Fair received more than 600 submissions from 43 states across the US and four nations around the world. Twenty-four projects and their innovators were awarded prizes, and ranged from solutions to control harmful algal blooms that contaminate beaches to repurposing agroindustrial waste into biofuel feedstock to technology that addresses coral mortality caused by chemicals in sunscreens.

For more information or to submit a project, visit http://bit.ly/asu-sustainabilityfair.

About ASU Walton

Founded in 2012, the Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service (Walton) is ASU’s central hub of integrated, applied sustainability solutions. The practice arm of the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, Walton expands ASU’s record of sustainability excellence from academic thought leadership to tangible reality. Walton is a strategic research and implementation partner for businesses, governments, and non-government organizations dedicated to contributing to the solutions of a more sustainable world. For more information, visit sustainability-innovation.asu.edu.

© Business Wire 2021
