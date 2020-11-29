ASX:MGG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Magellan Global Trust

ABN 44 740 925 809

Name of Director Robert Fraser Date of last notice 3 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Tracy Fraser (wife) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 19 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 201,546 Class Units in Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) Number acquired 4,055 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration $1.77930 per Unit in MGG Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 205,601