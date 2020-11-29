ASX:MGG - Dividend/Distribution - MGG

Log in
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAGELLAN GLOBAL TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MGG - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 2, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03580000

Ex Date

Thursday November 5, 2020

Record Date

Friday November 6, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday November 19, 2020

DRP election date

Monday November 9, 2020 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement





Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MAGELLAN GLOBAL TRUST

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARSN

620753728

1.3

ASX issuer code

MGG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday November 2, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MGG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday November 6, 2020





2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday November 5, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday November 19, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03580000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD





3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03580000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.03580000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday November 9, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

5.0000 %

End Date

Thursday November 5, 2020

Thursday November 5, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Net Trust Value per Unit (ex distribution) which is 10 Business Days prior to the Payment Date, being 5 November 2020, less a 5 percent discount in accordance with Rule 5.4 of the DRP Rules.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

Thursday November 19, 2020

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:28:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
