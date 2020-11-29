ASX:MGG - Dividend/Distribution - MGG

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MAGELLAN GLOBAL TRUST
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MGG - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday November 2, 2020
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.03580000
Ex Date
Thursday November 5, 2020
Record Date
Friday November 6, 2020
Payment Date
Thursday November 19, 2020
DRP election date
Monday November 9, 2020 17:00:00
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
|
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MAGELLAN GLOBAL TRUST
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ARSN
|
620753728
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
MGG
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Monday November 2, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MGG
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday November 6, 2020
|
|
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday November 5, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday November 19, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.03580000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
|
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.03580000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.03580000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Monday November 9, 2020 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
5.0000 %
End Date
|
Thursday November 5, 2020
|
Thursday November 5, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Net Trust Value per Unit (ex distribution) which is 10 Business Days prior to the Payment Date, being 5 November 2020, less a 5 percent discount in accordance with Rule 5.4 of the DRP Rules.
|
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
AUD
|
Thursday November 19, 2020
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
|
|
