ASX:MGG - MGG Trust Scheme Effective

27 November 2020

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

MGG TRUST SCHEME EFFECTIVE

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") advises that copies of the orders of the Supreme Court of New South Wales issued on 26 November 2020 in connection with the MGG Trust Scheme and the executed Supplemental Deed to amend the constitution of MGG, as approved at the unitholder meeting on 25 November 2020, have been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today.

The MGG Trust Scheme has therefore become effective as of today.

It is expected that MGG Units will be suspended from quotation on the ASX with effect from the close of normal trading today.

The key dates in relation to the MGG Trust Scheme are set out below:

Key Dates Effective Date Friday, 27 November 2020 Suspension of MGG Units from trading on ASX Close of business on Friday, 27 November 2020 Closed Class Units (ASX: MGF) commence trading on ASX 12pm on Monday, 30 November 2020 on a deferred settlement basis MGG Trust Scheme Record Date Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Implementation Date Tuesday, 8 December 2020 Normal trading in Closed Class Units (ASX: MGF) Wednesday, 9 December 2020 commences

All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

Ineligible Foreign MGG Unitholders will participate in the Sale Facility outlined in the Notice of Meeting and the Explanatory Memorandum, except that the step described in section 4.10(c)(i) will not be implemented. That is, units held by Ineligible Foreign MGG Unitholders will not be transferred to the Sale Nominee but will be acquired by Magellan Global Fund. Then, as described, the Closed Class Units that would have been issued to Ineligible Foreign MGG Unitholders will be sold by the Sale Nominee with the relevant cash proceeds distributed to the Ineligible Foreign MGG Unitholders in accordance with their relative entitlements.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary