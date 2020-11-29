ASX:MGG - Monthly NAV - October 2020

MAGELLAN GLOBAL TRUST ("Trust")

MONTH-END NET ASSET VALUE ('NAV')

Magellan Asset Management Limited advises that the NAV per unit of Magellan Global Trust as at Friday, 30 October 2020 was $1.8825.

The NAV per Unit and indicative intra-day NAV per Unit ("iNAV") are published daily on Magellan's website (https://www.magellangroup.com.au/funds/magellan-global-trust-asx-mgg/), with the iNAV updated throughout the ASX trading day.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Trust

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

About the Magellan Global Trust

The Trust offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world and aims to deliver investors a cash distribution yield of 4% per annum. The Trust's portfolio will comprise between 15 to 35 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Trust are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. The Trust may also manage its foreign currency exposure arising from investments in overseas markets.