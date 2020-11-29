ASX:MGG - NSW Supreme Court Approval

Log in
11/29/2020 | 03:23pm EST
26 November 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NSW SUPREME COURT APPROVAL

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") advises that, at the Second Judicial Advice hearing held earlier today, the Supreme Court of New South Wales made orders approving the MGG Trust Scheme.

A copy of the orders of the Supreme Court of New South Wales and the Supplemental Deed to amend the constitution of MGG will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Friday, 27 November 2020, at which time the MGG Trust Scheme will become effective. Magellan intends to request that the ASX suspends trading of MGG units from close of trading on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The key dates in relation to the MGG Trust Scheme are set out below:

Key Dates

Effective Date

Friday, 27 November 2020

Suspension of MGG Units from trading on ASX

Close of business on

Friday, 27 November 2020

Closed Class Units commence trading on ASX on a

12pm on Monday, 30 November 2020

deferred settlement basis

MGG Trust Scheme Record Date

Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Implementation Date

Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Normal trading in Closed Class Units commences

Wednesday, 9 December 2020

*All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
