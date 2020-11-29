ASX:MGG - NSW Supreme Court Approval

26 November 2020

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NSW SUPREME COURT APPROVAL

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") advises that, at the Second Judicial Advice hearing held earlier today, the Supreme Court of New South Wales made orders approving the MGG Trust Scheme.

A copy of the orders of the Supreme Court of New South Wales and the Supplemental Deed to amend the constitution of MGG will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Friday, 27 November 2020, at which time the MGG Trust Scheme will become effective. Magellan intends to request that the ASX suspends trading of MGG units from close of trading on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The key dates in relation to the MGG Trust Scheme are set out below:

Key Dates Effective Date Friday, 27 November 2020 Suspension of MGG Units from trading on ASX Close of business on Friday, 27 November 2020 Closed Class Units commence trading on ASX on a 12pm on Monday, 30 November 2020 deferred settlement basis MGG Trust Scheme Record Date Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Implementation Date Tuesday, 8 December 2020 Normal trading in Closed Class Units commences Wednesday, 9 December 2020

*All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary