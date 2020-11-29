ASX:MGG - Proposed Dates of MGF Partnership Offer & Bonus Option Issue

27 November 2020

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

PROPOSED KEY DATES FOR MGF PARTNERSHIP OFFER & BONUS MGF OPTION ISSUE

Following approval by unitholders and the receipt of judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales relating to the MGG Trust Scheme, Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") would like to provide an update on the proposed MGF Partnership Offer and Bonus MGF Option Issue, the terms of which were summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum dated 21 October 2020.

To be eligible to participate in the MGF Partnership Offer, you must be a unitholder in Magellan Global Fund on the record date of 7.00pm on 8 December 2020. MGG unitholders who receive Closed Class Units in Magellan Global Fund as consideration under the MGG Trust Scheme will be eligible to participate. Your entitlement under the MGF Partnership Offer will be calculated using either the number of Magellan Global Fund units you hold on 8 December 2020 or the number of Magellan Global Fund units you hold on 8 January 2021, whichever is lower. Magellan will advise eligible Magellan Global Fund unitholders of their entitlements under the MGF Partnership Offer.

The last date for trading in MGG units is expected to be today, 27 November 2020. Magellan intends to request that the ASX suspends trading of MGG units from close of trading on 27 November 2020. On Monday, 30 November 2020, Closed Class Units in Magellan Global Fund are expected to commence trading on the ASX on a deferred settlement basis under the ticker MGF. Anyone purchasing MGF units during deferred settlement trading will not be a registered unitholder on the record date.

To be eligible for the Bonus MGF Option Issue, you must be a Closed Class unitholder on the Bonus MGF Option Issue Record Date which is expected to fall in the week ending 26 February 2021, with the actual date to be determined and announced in early January 2021.

The key dates in relation to the MGF Partnership Offer and Bonus MGF Option Issue1 are set out below:

Key Dates Record date for MGF Partnership Offer 7pm on Tuesday, 8 December 2020 MGF Partnership Offer Calculation Date 7pm on Friday, 8 January 2021 Expected MGF Partnership Offer opening date Monday, 18 January 2021 Expected MGF Partnership Offer closing date Tuesday, 23 February 2021 Record date for Bonus MGF Option Issue Week ending 26 February 20212 Expected date for the allotment of Closed Class Units and Monday, 1 March 2021 MGF Options under the MGF Partnership Offer and Bonus MGF Option Issue

* All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

The MGF Partnership Offer and Bonus MGF Option Issue are subject to, among other things, the successful implementation of the MGG Trust Scheme on 8 December 2020 and regulatory approvals.