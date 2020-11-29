Log in
ASX:MGG - Results of 2020 Unitholder Meeting

11/29/2020 | 03:23pm EST
25 November 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

UNITHOLDER MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") is pleased to announce that, at the meeting of unitholders held today, the resolutions relating to the MGG Trust Scheme set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 21 October 2020 and put to unitholders at today's meeting, were passed by the requisite majorities.

The details of the proxies lodged and poll results in respect of the resolutions are attached to this release.

MGG Trust Scheme Implementation Timetable

The MGG Trust Scheme remains subject to Magellan obtaining judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales. Following approval by MGG unitholders at today's meeting, Magellan will seek the judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales to implement the MGG Trust Scheme at the second court hearing scheduled to be held at 9.15am on Thursday, 26 November 2020.

The key dates in relation to the MGG Trust Scheme are set out below:

Key Dates

Second Judicial Advice Date

Thursday, 26 November 2020

Effective Date

Friday, 27 November 2020

Suspension of MGG Units from trading on ASX

Close of business on

Friday, 27 November 2020

Closed Class Units commence trading on ASX on a

12pm on Monday, 30 November 2020

deferred settlement basis

MGG Trust Scheme Record Date

Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Implementation Date

Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Normal trading in Closed Class Units commences

Wednesday, 9 December 2020

*All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

Magellan Global Trust

GM

Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1.

Acquisition Resolution

Ordinary

2.

Constitutional

Special

Amendment Resolution

3.

Related Party Resolution

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

144,517,628

1,371,231

10,580,548

286,748

155,784,149

1,371,231

286,748

92.36%

0.88%

6.76%

99.13%

0.87%

144,464,157

1,401,699

10,582,920

307,379

155,733,050

1,401,699

307,379

92.34%

0.90%

6.76%

99.11%

0.89%

143,978,194

1,512,845

10,747,480

517,636

155,411,647

1,512,845

517,636

92.15%

0.97%

6.88%

99.04%

0.96%

Resolution

If s250U

Result

applies

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
