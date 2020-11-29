ASX:MGG - Results of 2020 Unitholder Meeting

25 November 2020

MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

UNITHOLDER MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity of Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) ("Magellan") is pleased to announce that, at the meeting of unitholders held today, the resolutions relating to the MGG Trust Scheme set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 21 October 2020 and put to unitholders at today's meeting, were passed by the requisite majorities.

The details of the proxies lodged and poll results in respect of the resolutions are attached to this release.

MGG Trust Scheme Implementation Timetable

The MGG Trust Scheme remains subject to Magellan obtaining judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales. Following approval by MGG unitholders at today's meeting, Magellan will seek the judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales to implement the MGG Trust Scheme at the second court hearing scheduled to be held at 9.15am on Thursday, 26 November 2020.

The key dates in relation to the MGG Trust Scheme are set out below:

Key Dates Second Judicial Advice Date Thursday, 26 November 2020 Effective Date Friday, 27 November 2020 Suspension of MGG Units from trading on ASX Close of business on Friday, 27 November 2020 Closed Class Units commence trading on ASX on a 12pm on Monday, 30 November 2020 deferred settlement basis MGG Trust Scheme Record Date Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Implementation Date Tuesday, 8 December 2020 Normal trading in Closed Class Units commences Wednesday, 9 December 2020

*All dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. Any changes to the timetable will be announced through ASX.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary