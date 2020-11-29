Market Announcement
27 November 2020
Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Magellan Global Trust ('MGG') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Friday, 27 November 2020, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Supreme Court of New South Wales orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which Magellan Global Fund will acquire all of the issued units in MGG.
