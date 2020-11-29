Log in
ASX:MGG - Suspension from Official Quotation

11/29/2020 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Announcement

27 November 2020

Magellan Global Trust (ASX: MGG) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Magellan Global Trust ('MGG') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Friday, 27 November 2020, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Supreme Court of New South Wales orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which Magellan Global Fund will acquire all of the issued units in MGG.

Issued by

Melissa Lim

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

27 November 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
