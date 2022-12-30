Advanced search
ASX-listing Celsius Resources plans AIM IPO in late January

12/30/2022 | 10:18am EST
Celsius Resources Ltd - West Perth, Australia-based explorer for copper and gold in Philippines and cobalt in Namibia - Plans initial public offering on AIM in London in late January. Celsius already is listed on ASX in Sydney, where it has traded since the end of 2016. It has a market capitalisation of AUD19.3 million. For its AIM listing, Celsisus says its broker will be SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP and its nominated adviser will be Beaumont Cornish Ltd.

Celsius doesn't say how much it hopes to raise in the London IPO, but it says the funds will be applied to the GBP900,000 in deferred consideration due for an acquisition it made and GBP1.5 million will go towards work programmes. Celsius is developing two 100%-owned copper-gold projects in Philippines, Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog and Sagay, as well as the 95%-owned Opuwo cobalt-copper project in Namibia.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.016 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
