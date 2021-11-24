Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AT&T, Verizon agree to new precautions to address 5G air safety concerns

11/24/2021 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -AT&T and Verizon Communications on Wednesday agreed to adopt new precautionary measures to address air safety concerns raised from the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation industry have raised concerns about potential interference caused by the 5G deployment with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters.

AT&T and Verizon said they had committed for six months to take "additional steps to minimize energy coming from 5G base stations - both nationwide and to an even greater degree around public airports and heliports," and said that should address altimeter concerns.

Earlier this month, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay commercial launch of C-band wireless service until Jan. 5 after the FAA issued a Nov. 2 bulletin warning that action may be needed to address the potential interference caused by the 5G deployment.

The FAA said Wednesday it would review the telecoms proposal, calling it "an important and encouraging step... The FAA believes that aviation and 5G C-band wireless service can safely co-exist."

The FCC said "these technical mitigations represent one of the most comprehensive efforts in the world to safeguard aviation technologies."

The FAA may issue an emergency directive to airlines by early December, and two House Democrats warned it could include "draconian but necessary restrictions on many types of critical flight operations."

AT&T said it was adopting the measures "while additional evidence from radio altimeter manufacturers is evaluated. Though there is no credible evidence that a legitimate interference problem exists, we agreed to take these additional steps to alleviate any safety concerns from the FAA."

Wireless groups argue that there have been no C-Band aviation safety issues in other countries using the spectrum.

AT&T and Verizon said the commitments will expire on July 6 "unless credible evidence exists that real world interference would occur if the mitigations were relaxed."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53pAT&T, Verizon agree to new precautions to address 5G air safety concerns
RE
04:53pAT&T, Verizon agree to new precautions to address 5G air safety concerns
RE
04:51pToronto index reverses losses to close higher, led by tech and cannabis
RE
04:50pBankrupt Gulf Coast Health Care Reaches Deals With Creditors -- Market Talk
DJ
04:44pWall Street ends higher; Treasury yields hold near highs after Fed minutes
RE
04:39pWall Street ends higher; Nvidia surge offsets Nordstrom, Gap slide
RE
04:34pIndustrials Down As Traders Hedge On Growth, Inflation -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:34pMaterials Drop As Dollar Hits 52-Week High -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:32pEnergy Adds to Gains After Strong Economic Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:29pLeadership shake-up to test Mexican central bank as inflation soars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
3U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
4Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
5U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist

HOT NEWS