AT&T, Verizon agree to new precautions to address 5G air safety concerns

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - AT&T and Verizon
Communications on Wednesday agreed to adopt new
precautionary measures to address air safety concerns raised
from the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation
industry have raised concerns about potential interference
caused by the 5G deployment with sensitive aircraft electronics
like radio altimeters.
AT&T and Verizon said they had committed for six months to
take "additional steps to minimize energy coming from 5G base
stations – both nationwide and to an even greater degree around
public airports and heliports," and said that should address
altimeter concerns.
Earlier this month, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay
commercial launch of C-band wireless service until Jan. 5 after
the FAA issued a Nov. 2 bulletin warning that action may be
needed to address the potential interference caused by the 5G
deployment.
The FAA said Wednesday it would review the telecoms
proposal, calling it "an important and encouraging step... The
FAA believes that aviation and 5G C-band wireless service can
safely co-exist."
The FCC said "these technical mitigations represent one of
the most comprehensive efforts in the world to safeguard
aviation technologies."
The FAA may issue an emergency directive to airlines by
early December, and two House Democrats warned it could include
"draconian but necessary restrictions on many types of critical
flight operations."
AT&T said it was adopting the measures "while additional
evidence from radio altimeter manufacturers is evaluated. Though
there is no credible evidence that a legitimate interference
problem exists, we agreed to take these additional steps to
alleviate any safety concerns from the FAA."
Wireless groups argue that there have been no C-Band
aviation safety issues in other countries using the spectrum.
AT&T and Verizon said the commitments will expire on July 6
"unless credible evidence exists that real world interference
would occur if the mitigations were relaxed."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft and Mark
Porter)