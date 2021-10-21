AT&T adds wireless subscribers in 5G push, new movies boost HBO Max

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's quarterly revenue and
phone subscriber additions beat market expectations on Thursday,
on increased demand for its phone and internet service and
steady growth for its streaming platform HBO Max.
Shares of AT&T rose 1% to $26.17 in pre-market trading.
Total revenue was $39.9 billion in the third quarter,
exceeding analysts' average estimate of $39.14 billion,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Telecom operators, including AT&T and Verizon Communications
Inc, have been unwinding their expensive media businesses
to direct their investment on phone and internet services.
With a debt pile of $179.2 billion as of Sept. 30, AT&T too
has been under pressure to sell less profitable businesses and
spend more on 5G and other wireless services.
These investments have paid off as the wireless carrier
added 928,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill,
well above quarterly expectations of 560,000, according to data
from research firm FactSet.
Rival carrier Verizon added 429,000 subscribers in its
latest quarter.
Media companies have also been trying to beat competition
and grow by investing heavily in content and international
expansion.
Total global subscribers for AT&T's premium TV channel HBO
and streaming service HBO Max grew by 1.9 million from the
previous quarter to 69.4 million, as viewers flocked to watch
television shows like "White Lotus" and superhero movie "The
Suicide Squad."
Revenue for WarnerMedia was $8.4 billion during the quarter.
In May, AT&T announced it would spin off its media assets in
a $43 billion deal with Discovery, marking the end of its goal
to become an entertainment powerhouse.
Net income attributable to the company's common stock rose
to $5.9 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter, from
$2.8 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, AT&T earned 87 cents per share, beating
analyst estimates of 78 cents per share.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in
Dallas; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Susan Fenton)