Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AT&T and iconectiv Examine Foundational Ways to Monetize and Operationalize 5G Deployments and Services

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Panel discusses the critical role that software and data management plays in accelerating 5G rollouts

iconectiv:

What:  

Multi-access edge computing, software-defined virtualized network functions and 5G technology give service providers powerful new ways to maximize scalability, flexibility and efficiency while enabling new services and revenue streams. Service providers are completely recalibrating transport in order to deliver enhanced performance, priorities, privacy, security and new overall service models. Despite the operational and monetization challenges service providers face in the deployment of business strategies involving 5G, operational improvements and savings can be realized across all industries.

 

 

 

 

 

Focused on fueling the development of transformative enterprise capabilities and services, an interoperable, universal structure is the most efficient way for service providers to automate and identify the location, capabilities and capacity of assets which support their virtualized 5G network.

 

 

 

 

 

In this session, experts from AT&T and iconectiv explore:

  • How TruOps Common Language provides the foundational elements that allow AT&T to deploy new services more rapidly, which in turn enables it to realize revenue much more quickly.
  • The importance of an industry alliance to achieve common goals, common standards and common APIs that will help operational partners reduce complexity

 

 

 

Who:

 

Panelist: David Lu, VP, Software Defined Network Platform & Systems, AT&T

 

 

Panelist: George Cray, Senior Vice President-Information Solution Products & Services, iconectiv

 

 

 

Where:

 

To view the session, follow the link here.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly, and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications, and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aArctaris Announces Hiring of Janney Chang Lucki, formerly of Spring Mountain Capital, as Director of Investor Relations
BU
11:07aU.S. Oil Inventories Decline, Production Rises
DJ
11:06a#samecolonizersdifferentship.. Seismic Surveys On the Wild Coast..
AQ
11:06aHannibal Makes Integration and Engineering Services Available to Entire Customer Base
BU
11:06aArchitect Equity Acquires Timec Oil & Gas From Ferrovial S.A.
BU
11:05aBRP reports $127.7M Q3 profit as supply chain disruptions hurt revenue
AQ
11:04aSuncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest -sources
RE
11:04aGlobal Payments Leader, Credorax, Rebrands As ‘Finaro'
BU
11:02aSouth Africa's rand, stocks recover on improved risk-taking
RE
11:02aLargest platform for 'Airbnb for boat rental', SamBoat, incorporates LateSail to accelerate growth plans
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
2Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
3Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022
4Stocks, oil bounce back after Omicron-driven selloff
5INDITEX : Gets a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS