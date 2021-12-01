AT&T and iconectiv Examine Foundational Ways to Monetize and Operationalize 5G Deployments and Services

What:

Multi-access edge computing, software-defined virtualized network functions and 5G technology give service providers powerful new ways to maximize scalability, flexibility and efficiency while enabling new services and revenue streams. Service providers are completely recalibrating transport in order to deliver enhanced performance, priorities, privacy, security and new overall service models. Despite the operational and monetization challenges service providers face in the deployment of business strategies involving 5G, operational improvements and savings can be realized across all industries.