AT&T and iconectiv Examine Foundational Ways to Monetize and Operationalize 5G Deployments and Services

Multi-access edge computing, software-defined virtualized network functions and 5G technology give service providers powerful new ways to maximize scalability, flexibility and efficiency while enabling new services and revenue streams. Service providers are completely recalibrating transport in order to deliver enhanced performance, priorities, privacy, security and new overall service models. Despite the operational and monetization challenges service providers face in the deployment of business strategies involving 5G, operational improvements and savings can be realized across all industries.
Focused on fueling the development of transformative enterprise capabilities and services, an interoperable, universal structure is the most efficient way for service providers to automate and identify the location, capabilities and capacity of assets which support their virtualized 5G network.
In this session, experts from AT&T and iconectiv explore:
How TruOps Common Language provides the foundational elements that allow AT&T to deploy new services more rapidly, which in turn enables it to realize revenue much more quickly.
The importance of an industry alliance to achieve common goals, common standards and common APIs that will help operational partners reduce complexity
Who:
Panelist: David Lu, VP, Software Defined Network Platform & Systems, AT&T
Panelist: George Cray, Senior Vice President-Information Solution Products & Services, iconectiv
Where:
To view the session, follow the link here.
About iconectiv
Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly, and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications, and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
