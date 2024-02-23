STORY: A massive cell phone outage affecting thousands of AT&T users nationwide was resolved Thursday, with the wireless carrier saying service has been restored after more than 10 hours of grappling with disrupted calls and text messages.

According to tracking website Downdetector.com, at its peak, more than 70,000 outages were reported, with numbers improving throughout the day.

A statement on AT&T's website read:

"We are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

The company did not provide a reason for the outage or the number of affected users.

The interruptions to its service prompted investigations by multiple federal agencies, including the FCC.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it was working with AT&T to understand the cause.

And the White House said the FBI was looking into the outage.

But White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said there was no reason to think this was a cyber or security incident.

AT&T shares ended down 2.4%.