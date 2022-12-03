AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts-court filing

Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black, who the SEC alleged were involved in violating Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, also agreed to each pay a $25,000 penalty without admitting or denying the regulator's allegations, the filing said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

In a March 2021 lawsuit, the SEC accused Dallas-based AT&T and three investor relations executives of leaking details about its smartphone business to 20 firms.

The SEC said it violated fair disclosure which it adopted in 2000 to bar companies from disclosing material non-public information privately, helping level the playing field for investors.

AT&T's goal, alleged the SEC, was to "manage" those analysts and have them lower their revenue forecasts, so that actual results would meet the reduced forecasts and not disappoint investors who might otherwise drive its share price down.

