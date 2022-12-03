AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts-court filing

Dec 3 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc. has agreed to pay a
$6.25 million penalty to settle a Securities and Exchange
Commission lawsuit accusing the phone company of selectively
leaking financial information to Wall Street analysts, the SEC
said in a court filing.
Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent
Evans and Michael Black, who the SEC alleged were involved in
violating Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, also agreed to each
pay a $25,000 penalty without admitting or denying the
regulator's allegations, the filing said.
"We are committed to following all applicable laws and
pleased to have resolution with the SEC. With this settlement,
the company and its employees neither admitted nor denied the
SEC’s allegations," AT&T told Reuters in an emailed statement.
In a March 2021 lawsuit, the SEC accused Dallas-based AT&T
and three investor relations executives of leaking details about
its smartphone business to 20 firms.
The SEC said it violated fair disclosure which it adopted in
2000 to bar companies from disclosing material non-public
information privately, helping level the playing field for
investors.
AT&T's goal, alleged the SEC, was to "manage" those analysts
and have them lower their revenue forecasts, so that actual
results would meet the reduced forecasts and not disappoint
investors who might otherwise drive its share price down.
