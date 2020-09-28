Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ATA Freight Forecast Projects Continued Long-Term Growth in Volumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
Freight Volumes Expected to Grow 36% Between 2020 and 2031

Arlington, Virginia - Today, the American Trucking Associations released its latest ATA Freight Transportation Forecast: 2020 to 2031, which is conducted annually by IHS Markit, showing that despite contraction in 2020, the long-term trend for both trucking and overall freight shipments is still positive.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on many parts of the economy and trucking is no exception,' said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. 'However, despite significant contractions in 2020, the forecast makes it clear that the long-term trend for trucking, as well as for the overall freight economy is positive.'

Image

Among the findings in this year's Forecast:

  • Total freight volumes in 2020 are likely to collapse by 10.6% to 14.6 billion tons, although truck freight volumes falls a smaller 8.8%.
  • Trucking volumes are expected to rebound in 2021, rising 4.9% next year and then growing 3.2% per year on average through 2026.
  • Overall freight revenues in 2020 will total $879 billion, rising to $1.435 trillion in 2031.

'Freight Forecast provides a roadmap for where our industry, as well as all modes of freight transportation, are going - which is why you can find it on the desks of industry executives and policymakers around the world,' Costello said.

ATA Freight Transportation Forecast: 2020 to 2031 is available for sale now at ATA Business Solutions.

Disclaimer

ATA - American Trucking Associations Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pSoybeans turn down on U.S. harvest pressure; corn, wheat climb
RE
02:04pU.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths
RE
02:00pTrump-backed Canadian railway to Alaska could free landlocked oil, faces high hurdles
RE
02:00pMester says black and hispanic families less likely to have access to internet are disadvantaged when remote learning is required during pandemic
RE
02:00pMester says unless actions taken to promote inclusive economy, u.s. economy will not live up to full potential
RE
02:00pFed's Mester says inclusion important for achieving strong economy
RE
02:00pFed's mester says opportunity and inclusion are important for achieving a strong economy
RE
01:59pTrump-backed Canadian railway to Alaska could free landlocked oil, faces high hurdles
RE
01:56pOil up on economic recovery hopes, COVID-19 keeps prices in check
RE
01:55pGeneral Electric's GE9X jet engine wins certification from U.S. regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group