ATA Freight Forecast Projects Continued Long-Term Growth in Volumes

Arlington, Virginia - Today, the American Trucking Associations released its latest ATA Freight Transportation Forecast: 2020 to 2031, which is conducted annually by IHS Markit, showing that despite contraction in 2020, the long-term trend for both trucking and overall freight shipments is still positive.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on many parts of the economy and trucking is no exception,' said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. 'However, despite significant contractions in 2020, the forecast makes it clear that the long-term trend for trucking, as well as for the overall freight economy is positive.'