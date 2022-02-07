ATC Healthcare Makes Debut on Top 100 Global Franchise List

Healthcare Staffing Leader Proves Record Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ATC Healthcare, the established leader in healthcare staffing is now ranked #32 on the “Top 100 Global Franchises” Global Award 2022 List by Franchise Direct. This prestigious debut coincides with record growth figures as the organization continues to drive COVID-19 frontline staffing solutions. Building on a four-decade plus legacy, a total of 62 franchise locations comprises ATC Healthcare’s ongoing expansion across the country, servicing hospitals, COVID-19 testing and vaccine centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“We take pride in providing real solutions based on quality connections, and if ever there was a time our healthcare industry needed just that—it is now,” said David Savitsky, ATC Healthcare CEO. “Our reputation of providing flexible, around-the-clock care with a national footprint is helping us to rise to these pandemic-level challenges.”

Of the 62 nationwide ATC Healthcare locations, 17 were added between October 2020 and October 2021. The expansion resulted in a system-wide jump resulting in a total revenue of more than $150 million for the year. In addition to this list debut, ATC Healthcare was ranked #274 in 2021 by The Franchise Times Top 400 list of largest franchise systems in the U.S.

ATC Healthcare’s franchisees are seeing this growth as well on the ground. “Our healthcare providers and many franchise partners like us are working at a level we’ve never seen before. But our relentless drive to truly solve facility challenges and patient needs is what keeps us going,” said Sharon Graham, franchise owner of ATC Healthcare Services in Portland, Oregon. This location recently partnered with the Oregon Health Authority to provide over 500 staff to statewide specialty nursing, long-term, and correctional facilities.

About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts’ 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the fourth largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Marilena O'Neill at moneill@atchealthcare.com.

