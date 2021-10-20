ATCC : Hires New Chief Commercial Officer

Greg Ballish to Lead Commercial Efforts and Sales and Marketing Operations

ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced it has hired Greg Ballish as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In his role, Ballish will head ATCC’s sales and marketing operations and partner with Ruth Cheng, Ph.D., Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development of ATCC, to oversee the corporate business and commercial center. As part of the executive leadership team, Ballish will focus on growing the company’s global footprint and reinforcing ATCC’s position as the de facto leader in biological resources.

“We are fortunate to add Greg’s considerable experience and inclusive management style to our executive team, and we look forward to seeing the impact of his commercial leadership,” said Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of ATCC. “In his role, Greg will ensure that we remain a customer-centric organization and continue our commitment to exceeding expectations and fostering long-lasting partnerships with the institutions and organizations we serve.”

Ballish brings an extensive sales, marketing and operations background in the diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, transfusion medicine and medical distribution markets to ATCC. He has guided organizations to top market share positions and held key leadership sales and marketing roles for companies including Abbott Labs, DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, LabCorp, LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Terumo BCT and the American Red Cross. Ballish holds a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Miami University.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products, advanced model systems and custom solutions that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine and public health. ATCC is a not-for-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and development innovation center in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more about ATCC, visit www.atcc.org.

