ATHA, RLX, RKT, ZY SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set
08/06/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Class Period: 1/22/2021 - 6/2/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the January 2021 initial public stock offering Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 9, 2021 SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rlx/
Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Class Period: 9/18/2020 - 6/17/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the September 2020 Initial Public Offering Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 24, 2021 SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atha/
Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021 MISLEADING PROSPECTUS To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/
