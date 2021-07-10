Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATHIRA DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Athira To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

07/10/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATHA) and reminds investors of the August 24, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Athira stock or options between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/ATHA.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that CEO Dr. Leen Kawas had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student; (2) that this purported research was foundational to Athira’s efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer’s; (3) that, as a result, Athira’s intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s were based on invalid research; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 18, 2021, Athira shares plummeted 39% to $11.15, well below the $17.00 IPO price, after the Company disclosed that its Board decided to place Chief Executive Kawas on leave pending a review of actions stemming from research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.  

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Athira’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aG20 endorses global tax deal agreed by oecd, urges plan by october to implement agreement, address remaining issues, invites countries who have not yet supported deal to do so
RE
11:25aU.s. treasury secretary yellen says world should move quickly to finalise global tax deal
RE
11:23aINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QTS, LDL, USCR, ICON; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
11:21aROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important July 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action – WPG
GL
11:17aWILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS  : Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards
AQ
10:32aNETFLIX  : No Season 2 for 'Cursed' on Netflix
AQ
10:29aTop U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will conclude finance talks
RE
10:25aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : U.S. donates 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Moldova
AQ
10:22aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP IS INVESTIGATING SECURITIES FRAUD CLAIMS ON BEHALF OF 360 DIGITECH, INC. (NASDAQ : QFIN) Investors
BU
10:20aAWILCO DRILLING  : AWDR) – Notification of primary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster
5Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger

HOT NEWS