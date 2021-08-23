Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

08/23/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC II”), a special purpose acquisition company, on June 16, 2021. On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. ATI’s reported results included a net operating revenue of $164.0 million, in comparison to $149.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. ATI also announced that it was lowering guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. ATI’s stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 43.41%, on this news, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aRISKS AND REWARDS : How to bet big on yourself
RE
12:16aIndian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval
RE
12:15aIndonesia unveils $30.5 billion bond sale scheme with central bank for 2021, 2022
RE
12:14aANA : Announces Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
12:14aGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : 2021 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:14aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2021
PU
12:08aWhat does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?
AQ
12:06aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 02 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:04aThinking of making a KiwiSaver hardship withdrawal? Here's what you need to know
PU
12:04aANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

HOT NEWS