ATL Awarded $1.5M Subcontract by Army National Guard for Industrial Hygiene Services

11/09/2021 | 03:06pm EST
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Army National Guard (ARNG) has awarded Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a PSI company, as a subcontractor to Windjammer Environmental, a contract to provide Industrial Hygiene (IH) services to anticipate, recognize, and evaluate potential health hazards at ARNG facilities across the country, and to provide sound recommendations for hazard control.

Under the contract, the Windjammer Team will provide integrated teams of safety professionals, equipment, and materials to conduct Tier-1 and Tier-3 IH surveys and prepare a comprehensive report for ARNG facilities. The surveys will serve to establish a baseline of workplace conditions and address broad IH and safety issues so that civilian and military employees perform in a safe environment.

“We are honored to collaborate with Windjammer and leverage our IH capabilities and subject matter expertise to support the Army National Guard,” said Bill Niemeyer, President of PSI’s Federal Civilian Sector. “This award reflects our goals as a fully unified company providing valuable services to support workplace safety, and helping our customers achieve mission-critical success through collaboration and innovation.”

ATL proudly supports safety in all workplaces and is expanding its capabilities beyond remediation sites, nuclear weapons production facilities, and fire stations to include military bases.         

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country. ATL is now a part of the PSI family of companies.

For more information, www.atlintl.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Christina Colbert
ccolbert@plan-sys.com
Planned Systems International, Inc.          
410.964.8000


HOT NEWS