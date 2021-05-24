ATLANTIC-ACM : Delivers 2021 Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

Leading research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM delivered its 2021 Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards on Thursday, May 20. The awards were determined by responses to the firm’s annual customer feedback survey, which collected over 1,300 customer evaluations from nearly 350 individual respondents.

ATLANTIC-ACM introduced the Global Wholesale Report Card survey in 2000 to identify the strengths and weaknesses of wholesale providers, along with customer buying trends and priorities.

The 2021 analysis of the international voice and data market marks the 22nd consecutive year of this research and offers competitive benchmarking data to carriers as well as insights on shifting purchase dynamics and priorities.

Network Performance and Price continue to be the most important buying priorities for global wholesale customers, followed by Customer Service and Network Security. Respondents indicated continued trend of decreasing spend on voice services in favor of higher capacity last mile data access and core data connectivity. 5G Connectivity, DDoS Mitigation, SD-WAN, and Fraud Prevention fuel buyer demand for additional services.

The Service Provider Excellence Awards are based on each carrier’s rating average in the category, or in the case of product value categories the combined average for product quality and price. ATLANTIC-ACM gives awards across two carrier groups, Large Service Providers and Midsized Service Providers which are segmented based on total estimated wireline revenue.

The winners for Large Service Providers were:

NTT: Brand, Service Delivery, and Network Performance

The winners for Midsized Service Providers were:

Telia Carrier: Brand, Sales Reps, Service Delivery, Network Performance, and Data Value

About ATLANTIC-ACM

ATLANTIC-ACM is a leading strategic advisory and market diligence consulting firm to telecom and technology sectors, helping corporate and investor clients navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies since 1991. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM's website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com

