ATLRx, Atlanta's Number One Cannabis Provider, Will Showcase Products and Franchise Information at the USA CBD Expo in Atlanta

05/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLRx, Atlanta’s favorite locally-owned cannabis provider, is gearing up for the 2021 USA CBD Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center, taking place June 11-13. The “Cannabis Focused Lifestyle” brand and retail store will be hosting a large booth where they will showcase their products – offering free samples, prizes and a daily $100 gift card giveaway.

The ATLRx booth will also feature detailed information for those interested in franchising opportunities with Georgia’s fastest-growing cannabis brand. More information can be found here.

With locations in Alpharetta and Atlanta, ATLRx provides a West Coast-style dispensary experience and one of the largest varieties of high-quality hemp derived cannabis products in the southeast. ATLRx maintains manufacturing oversight, ensuring the highest quality full-spectrum CBD Flower, Edibles, Vapes, Tinctures, Topicals, Concentrates and Pet-Focused products available on the market today. ATLRx product offerings also includes Delta 8 THC – a hemp-cannabis derivative that’s creating a nation-wide “buzz.”

The CBD industry is a crowded market, with countless brands popping up every day. ATLRx strives to lead the market with superior product knowledge, education, transparency and testing.

ATLRx USA CBD Expo booth can be found at location #147. In addition to their booth, ATLRx will be nominated for best oils, best branding, and best gummies at the conference.

Visit ATLRx.com for more information about their products and franchise opportunities. ATLRx can also be contacted via Instagram @Atlanta.Rx or e-mail at info@atlrx.com.

Contact:Chase Slappey
 info@atlrx.com 

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
