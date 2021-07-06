ATMIA : Leads the ATM Industry Back to Live Events

The ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) led the ATM industry back to live events with its 2021 USA Annual Conference in Las Vegas, June 23-25. Numerous awards were presented for individual achievements, as well as accomplishments related to the association’s Consortium for NextGen ATMs initiative, which is leading an evolution in ATM architecture and functionality.

By all accounts, the event was a huge success. Over 800 attendees participated in 28 educational sessions and workshops. The exhibit hall was teeming throughout with more than 70 exhibitors and sponsors.

“I spoke with many of our exhibitors during the event and the response was overwhelmingly positive,” said ATMIA USA executive director David Tente. “Everyone was very eager to return to in-person networking. ATMIA is proud to be the first in the industry to do so – and very successfully.”

Planning for ATMIA’s 2022 event in the usual February time-frame is already underway. Scheduled for February 8-10 in Orlando, the theme of the conference is “Reinventing the ATM ecosystem – a new dawn of self-service innovation”.

