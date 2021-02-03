ATMs Must Be Retrofitted with Fingerprint Readers to Operate

ATMs must be retrofitted with fingerprint readers so that consumers have the option of validating their identity using biometric data to carry out transactions. The Board of the BCRA provides that this biometric technology must be applied to ATMs already in operation and those to be put into operation in the future.

The fingerprint option contributes to counteract consumers' frustration with technological devices, also making social benefit payments easier for people who do not have a debit card.

The simplicity of use also encourages the most vulnerable groups of society to be acquainted with ATMs, helping them to obtain high-quality financial services.

The use of fingerprint technology is possible because Argentina has a centralized biometric database managed by the Office of Vital Statistics (Registro Nacional de las Personas, RENAPER).

Biometric reading is optional. Then, consumers will be able to opt for operating ATMs with cards and security codes.

Fingerprint identity validation will have a double security factor-ATMs will also check consumer's ID number or personal password (PIN).

As to ATM networks, interoperability with this identification system will be ensured so that customers may have access to their accounts at any bank.

The BCRA has established a schedule of interoperability and use of all ATMs by the end of 2022.

• ATMs that already have biometric readers must be fully operational before June 30, 2021.

• Interoperability for the identification of customers shall be operational as from January 31, 2022.

ATMs with biometric readers must be gradually equipped under the following scheme:

• 35% as of December 31, 2021

• 60% as of June 30, 2022

• 100% as of December 31, 2022

January 22, 2021