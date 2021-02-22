Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATPC organizes workshop for French and Arabic-speaking journalists on AfCFTA

02/22/2021 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addis Ababa, 22 February 2021 (ECA) - The African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will be hosting a workshop for French and Arabic-speaking journalists on 25 February 2021 to keep them abreast with developments on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

About 40 journalists from across the continent and beyond have already indicated their interest in participating in the virtual workshop whose objective is to make journalists aware of the current statusof the trade agreement and to lookat how the trade bloc will affect Africa inthe future. It will also aim to further assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent and on media coverage of the AfCFTA amid the health crisis.

Speakers are drawn from experts in the African Union Commission (AUC), ATPC, ECA Sub-Regional Offices in North, Central and West Africa who will give an overview of the state of play of the agreement, its impact on African regions, its implementation through National Strategies and its gender dimensions.

The AfCFTA agreement entered into force on 30 May 2019 after the treaty was ratified by 22 countries -the minimum number required by the treaty. To date, 36 countries have ratified it.

It provides an opportunity for Africa to create the world's largest free trade area with the potential to unite more than 1.2 billion people in a $2.5 trillion economic bloc and usher in a new era of development. It has the potential to generate a range of benefits through supporting trade creation, structural transformation, productive employment and poverty reduction.

Through the ATPC, the ECA has been working with the AUC and member states of the AU to deepen Africa's trade integration and effectively implement the agreement through policy advocacy and national strategy development.

The ECA also works with the International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and independent trade experts with the financial support of the European Union to assist with the implementation of the agreement.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aSGL CARBON : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08:50aSCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:50aAtico Restarts Mining Operations at El Roble, Intercepts Massive Sulfide Extension at La Plata and Provides Exploration plans for 2021
GL
08:50aNewcore Gold Ltd. Discusses The Potential of Its Enchi Gold Project with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
08:49aST GEORGES ECO MINING : Initial Battery Recovery Test Results
AQ
08:49aDIANA SHIPPING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:49aALLIANZ SE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:48aG4S : Security firm GardaWorld outbid in offer for British competitor G4S
AQ
08:48aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:48aNEW DATA : After COVID, biggest threat to crane industry is lack of talent pipeline
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied Universal wins G4S auction with $5.3 billion bid, beating GardaWorld
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs
3ALPHA BANK A.E. : ALPHA BANK A E : to sell 10.8 billion euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg is now Neutral
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares drop on inflation risk concerns; Lagarde speech eyed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ