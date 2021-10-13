Log in
ATTO Technology, Inc. Announces Support of LTO-9 Tape Technology

10/13/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
Enhance performance and flexibility of the fastest generation LTO tape drives with exclusive ATTO products, features and technologies

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced today support for LTO-9 tape technology across its product lines.

Linear Tape-Open generation nine (LTO-9) technology improves upon the prior generation with more storage capacity and transfer speed. LTO-9 Ultrium tape stores up to 18TB uncompressed and 45TB compressed which is 50% greater capacity than LTO-8. Transfer speeds reach up to 400MB/s uncompressed and up to 1,000MB/s compressed. LTO-9 drives are backward compatible with LTO-8 media.

ATTO supports backup and archive processes end-to-end with a full range of connectivity solutions for every environment. Industry-exclusive ATTO features and technologies allow for quicker and safer backups plus provide design flexibility otherwise unavailable to system designers.

ATTO Advanced Data Streaming™, built into all ATTO HBAs, bridges and Thunderbolt™ devices, manages latency to provide controlled acceleration for smooth data streaming to maintain the highest consistent performance.

When backing up data, write speed is the most important metric. ATTO SpeedWrite™ keeps paths between a host and ATTO XstreamCORE® intelligent Bridge filled with data to boost write performance by up to 25% over a direct connect SAS HBA connection to tape drives.

ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt adapters and ATTO ExpressSAS® GT SAS HBAs deliver the fastest available connection to LTO-9 SAS tape drives. Featuring a full range of port configurations and driver support, easy-to-use features, extensive industry qualifications and integrates with up to 16 tape drives per bridge.

ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent Bridges enable the addition of direct-attached SAS tape to shared Ethernet networks, providing a flexible and easy way to scale and remotely share LTO-9 tape devices.

Visit the Tape Library Storage Connectivity Solutions page on our website to read detailed descriptions of how ATTO solutions add performance, flexibility and value to LTO tape backup and archive environments.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353


