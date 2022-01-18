Log in
ATTO Technology Partners with Symply on New Product Line Targeting Media Workflows

01/18/2022 | 04:55pm EST
New SymplyFIRST SAS, PCIe and Thunderbolt™ products fully approved by ATTO

AMHERST, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, announces a new partnership achievement with the release of the new SymplyFIRST line of products.

SymplyFIRST is an innovative new product family that redefines capabilities and introduces a whole new level of ease-of-use for the most common media workflow challenges. The line provides state-of-the-art solutions for media professionals including desktop RAID, long-term LTO archive and professional Thunderbolt™ expansion.

ATTO Technology, a long-time partner of Symply, provided technology and support as the SymplyFIRST line was being created.

“Working with Symply during the development of the SymplyADDR and SymplyLTO products was great. Not only do these products deliver outstanding performance, they are also ruggedly built with professional use in mind,” said Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology.

“When developing the SymplyLTO and ADDR product line we needed a partner we could trust who could deliver to the best Mac®, Windows® and Linux® SAS technologies on time and with no issues. ATTO was our first choice. Being a long-term partner and an industry leader, they didn’t disappoint,” said Nick Warburton VP Symply.

ATTO SAS technology can be found in the SymplyLTO line of backup and archive products. SymplyADDR Thunderbolt expansion products are fully approved by ATTO Technology for use with their entire line of PCIe storage adapters.

For complete product details visit https://www.gosymply.com/.

For more information on ATTO SAS technology, visit https://www.atto.com/products/adapters.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 33 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353


