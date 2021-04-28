ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ 3 to SAS Adapters Featured in Ultra-Portable LTO Tape Storage Solution from Qualstar

AMHERST, N.Y., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years announces the availability of a new portable LTO tape solution for macOS® devices through their partnership with leading data storage solutions provider Qualstar Corporation.

The Qi Desktop LTO Mac solution extends the benefits of the Qualstar’s single-drive, magnetic tape Qi system to users of macOS devices by including an ATTO ThunderLink® SH 3128 Thunderbolt™ to SAS adapter in a single bundle.

The Qualstar Qi Desktop LTO SAS is a compact and portable high-capacity tape storage device that can be equipped with an LTO-6, LTO-7, or LTO-8 tape drive and can store up to 12TB of data natively (30TB compressed) on a single tape cartridge. The Qi Desktop LTO Mac solution is ideal for media, film and content production where the work location could change daily.

“An ATTO ThunderLink and Qi Desktop LTO Mac is a great combination and makes for a very useful and flexible package,” says Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “The portability is amazing; users can access or save huge files where ever their work takes them - in the field or just around the office.”

ATTO ThunderLink SH 3128 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 to 12Gb/s SAS/SATA adapters connect Thunderbolt desktop and mobile workstations to SAS/SATA storage devices with up to 2750 MB/s of SAS throughput. They feature ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS™) technology to reduce latency, ensuring a smooth flow of data onto the tape and minimizing the need for redundant passes, increasing the lifespan of the cartridge.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the exceptional storage capabilities and portability of the Qi to our macOS customers through our partnership with ATTO,” says Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Qualstar. “Once chiefly the domain of enterprise storage solutions, LTO tape’s ongoing read/write speed increases have made it a storage solution that can benefit individuals and smaller teams as well.”

The partnership between Qualstar and ATTO has been active this year with Qualstar announcing in January the new ATTO ExpressSAS® 12Gb H1280 GT SAS/SATA HBA is available directly from Qualstar as an exclusive accessory.

The Qi Desk LTO Mac solution is available from Qualstar.

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

Qualstar Corporation was founded in California in 1984 to develop and manufacture digital storage solutions. By 1995, the company had concentrated its efforts on magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage digital data. Qualstar’s libraries provide the ideal storage solution for the growing number of organizations that require a way to keep critical but rarely accessed information safe and secure for long-term storage. Backed by more than 35 years of experience, Qualstar has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Today, the company offers a full range of tape libraries in various sizes and configurations to meet any requirements. It maintains a global footprint and is currently in the process of establishing a presence in China. Learn more at Qualstar.com

