Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ 3 to SAS Adapters Featured in Ultra-Portable LTO Tape Storage Solution from Qualstar

04/28/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMHERST, N.Y., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years announces the availability of a new portable LTO tape solution for macOS® devices through their partnership with leading data storage solutions provider Qualstar Corporation.

The Qi Desktop LTO Mac solution extends the benefits of the Qualstar’s single-drive, magnetic tape Qi system to users of macOS devices by including an ATTO ThunderLink® SH 3128 Thunderbolt™ to SAS adapter in a single bundle.

The Qualstar Qi Desktop LTO SAS is a compact and portable high-capacity tape storage device that can be equipped with an LTO-6, LTO-7, or LTO-8 tape drive and can store up to 12TB of data natively (30TB compressed) on a single tape cartridge. The Qi Desktop LTO Mac solution is ideal for media, film and content production where the work location could change daily.

“An ATTO ThunderLink and Qi Desktop LTO Mac is a great combination and makes for a very useful and flexible package,” says Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “The portability is amazing; users can access or save huge files where ever their work takes them - in the field or just around the office.”

ATTO ThunderLink SH 3128 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 to 12Gb/s SAS/SATA adapters connect Thunderbolt desktop and mobile workstations to SAS/SATA storage devices with up to 2750 MB/s of SAS throughput. They feature ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS™) technology to reduce latency, ensuring a smooth flow of data onto the tape and minimizing the need for redundant passes, increasing the lifespan of the cartridge.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the exceptional storage capabilities and portability of the Qi to our macOS customers through our partnership with ATTO,” says Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Qualstar. “Once chiefly the domain of enterprise storage solutions, LTO tape’s ongoing read/write speed increases have made it a storage solution that can benefit individuals and smaller teams as well.”

The partnership between Qualstar and ATTO has been active this year with Qualstar announcing in January the new ATTO ExpressSAS® 12Gb H1280 GT SAS/SATA HBA is available directly from Qualstar as an exclusive accessory.
The Qi Desk LTO Mac solution is available from Qualstar.

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

ABOUT QUALSTAR CORPORATION

Qualstar Corporation was founded in California in 1984 to develop and manufacture digital storage solutions. By 1995, the company had concentrated its efforts on magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage digital data. Qualstar’s libraries provide the ideal storage solution for the growing number of organizations that require a way to keep critical but rarely accessed information safe and secure for long-term storage. Backed by more than 35 years of experience, Qualstar has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Today, the company offers a full range of tape libraries in various sizes and configurations to meet any requirements. It maintains a global footprint and is currently in the process of establishing a presence in China. Learn more at Qualstar.com

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pCOEUR MINING  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:46pAXIS CAPITAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:46pCAMPING WORLD  : Announces Appointment of Vice President of Learning and Development
BU
04:46pISHLT Honors Kirklin, Hess and Taylor with Lifetime Achievement Awards
PR
04:46pApple Posts Record Revenue for Quarter
DJ
04:46pFIRST BANCORP.  : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
04:45pSOFTWARE ACQUISITION II  : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Report
PU
04:45pBAE  : Off goes a missile
PU
04:45pUnitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting
GL
04:45pShattuck Labs Announces Participation in the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4The Fed’s balancing act
5Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ