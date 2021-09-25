ATVI 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed.



Class Period: Aug. 4, 2016 – July 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 4, 2021

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The action challenges Defendant’s repeated downplaying of Activision Blizzard’s liability stemming from certain labor and employment matters, falsely characterizing these proceedings as merely “routine” and “are not significant.”

In truth, Defendants actively concealed that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against female and minority employees, (2) the company fostered a “frat boy” workplace culture that continues to thrive, (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination and retaliation were made to the company’s human resources personnel and executives that went unaddressed, and (4) the workplace culture would seriously impair the company’s operations.

The truth emerged on July 20, 2021, when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (“DFEH”) sued Activision Blizzard after a two-year investigation into the company’s labor and employment practices. According to DFEH, the company’s “frat boy” culture is a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against female employees, who are subjected to constant sexual harassment, and high-ranking executives engaged in sexual harassment without repercussions.

Most recently, on Sept. 20, 2021, Activision Blizzard announced the SEC issued subpoenas to the company and several current and former employees seeking information about the company’s disclosures and employment-related conduct.

These events drove the price of Activision Blizzard shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants lied about the seriousness of the company’s employment practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

