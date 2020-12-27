Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AU Chair supports ECCAS position regarding the situation in Central African Republic

12/27/2020 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
African Union Chairperson, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to thank the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) for the considered and progressive stance taken regarding the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of the Presidential and Legislative Elections which are scheduled for 27 December 2020.

The AU Chairperson says the electoral process and its outcome in the Central African Republic must entail adherence to the Republic's Constitution, decisions of the Constitutional Court and the provisions of the February 2019 Peace Agreement.
President Ramaphosa says an end to armed conflict is a prerequisite for free, fair and credible elections which must in turn form the basis of peace that will benefit the CAR and the Economic Community of African States (ECCAS) more broadly.
The President said: 'The guns of insurrection must be silenced to enable the democratic will of the people of the Central African Republic to be expressed and realised.
'At the dawn of a new year that brings with it the advent of free trade across our continent, we must do all we can to ensure that no country or region is left behind by conflict that denies citizens the right to peace, stability and development.'
President Ramaphosa urges all political actors in the CAR to desist from fomenting or escalating tension in the CAR, to abide by the Constitution of the Republic, and to commit to dialogue as the means to achieve sustainable peace and stability.

Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa - 083 5757 440
Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pAT&T : Nashville Bombing May Have Targeted AT&T Building, Mayor Says -- Update
DJ
03:43pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -2-
DJ
03:43pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
03:19pBORR DRILLING : Appointment of Magnus Vaaler as CFO
PU
03:17pCINEPLEX : Notice of Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
PU
03:15pBritain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
RE
03:13pTEXAF S A : Opening of Petit Pont
PU
03:12pJACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
03:11pBritain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
RE
03:11pAES TIETÊ ENERGIA S A : Material Fact - MS and Santos Wind Complexes Acquisition Agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
3Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
4TESLA, INC. : Investors Double Down on Stocks, Pushing Margin Debt to Record
5Covid Upended Americans' Finances, Just Not in the Ways We Expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ