AUSTIN: WHILE THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED NEAR OUR U.S. EMBASSY BRANCH OFFICE, THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO REPORTED INJURIES OR DEATHS TO U.S. PERSONNEL
Stock Market News
Trump and Bitcoin: A strategic turning point on the campaign trail - Crypto Recap
Wheat Futures Rise as Low Prices Spark Demand -- Daily Grain Highlights
U.S. FTC probes Hess, Occidental execs over OPEC communication, Bloomberg reports
EU Set to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Biofuels in Anti-Dumping Probe -- Update
Nymex Overview : Crude-Oil and Refined Product Futures Take a Step Back -- OPIS
The Week in Oil : Crude Struggles for Direction Amid U.S. Rate Cut Bets, Chinese Demand Concerns
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Pepsico, Apple, Chewy, Eli Lilly...
Canadian crude exports from US Gulf Coast fall only slightly despite TMX startup
Nigeria's consumer watchdog fines Meta $220 million for violating local consumer, data laws
