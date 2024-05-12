AUSTRALIA CUTS 2024/2025 REAL GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.0% FROM DECEMBER OUTLOOK OF 2.25%, 2025/2026 GROWTH TO 2.25% FROM 2.5%
Stock Market News in real time
Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings bolster US stocks but crucial inflation report looms
UK mountaineer logs most Everest climbs by a foreigner, Nepali makes 29th ascent
France wins jobs at Morgan Stanley and other investments ahead of key summit
Oil plant in Russia's Bashkortostan stopped its cat cracker after drone attack 9 May, sources say
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin calls on Harvard to embrace 'western values'
France wins jobs at Morgan Stanley and other investments ahead of key summit
German aviation company Lilium and Swiss firm to open new sites in France
Russia's Gazprom to send 42.1 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
Indonesia's Prabowo reiterates 'Asian Way' to defuse tension, Al Jazeera says
Trump again attacks New York prosecutor, floats economic plans at New Jersey rally
PowerFleet : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP-James Zeitunian
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Australia Cuts 2024/2025 Real Gdp Growth Forecast To 2.0% From D…