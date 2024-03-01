AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX HITS FRESH RECORD HIGH OF 7,737.80 POINTS, JUMPS AS MUCH AS 0.51% AT 23:27 GMT
Behind the numbers - $197 billion, that's Bernard Arnault's estimated fortune
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET
Canada to expedite approval of new nuclear projects, energy minister says
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET
New Zealand central bank says policy needs to stay restrictive for some time
Exxon to adjust trader salaries in latest pay overhaul
(Reuters) -U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil said on Thursday that trader salaries would be adjusted based on benchmarking and will include performance bonuses at the end of the year and long-term incentives as compensation.
Japan's Feb factory activity shrinks most in over 3 yrs on weak demand - PMI
Cooper Companies lifts annual revenue forecast on strong contact lens demand
In risky space business, Intuitive Machines sets sights on second moon landing
Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Addition of Mackenzie Financial Corporation as Sub-Advisor
