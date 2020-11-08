Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EXTENDS GAINS IN ASIAN TRADE, LAST UP 0.5% VS U.S. DOLLAR AT $0.7296

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 11:31pm EST

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EXTENDS GAINS IN ASIAN TRADE, LAST UP 0.5% VS U.S. DOLLAR AT $0.7296

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.01% 0.94874 Delayed Quote.4.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.29% 75.447 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.09% 1.07075 Delayed Quote.2.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.13% 0.65598 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.7289 Delayed Quote.3.48%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.11% 1.80731 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.14% 1.63024 Delayed Quote.2.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aRisk assets cheer Biden win, dollar nurses losses
RE
11/09Japan's coincident index rises 1.4 points in Sept
RE
11/08China nearly halves October coal imports as it nears informal quota
RE
11/08Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
RE
11/08PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK Virtual Tour at Metal-Expo
PU
11/08U.S. crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges
RE
11/08TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD's Ambitious Climate Action Plan
PU
11/08China's blue-chip index hits over 5-year high after Biden win
RE
11/08Australian dollar extends gains in asian trade, last up 0.5% vs u.s. dollar at $0.7296
RE
11/08Wantai's nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine to begin mid-stage trial in China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD. : PHARMARON BEIJING : Acquires Absorption Systems in the USA
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
3Risk assets cheer Biden win, dollar nurses losses
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar languishes at two-month low after Biden clinches U.S. presidency
5VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED : VALOR RESOURCES : Update on Projects & Date of Annual General Meeting
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group