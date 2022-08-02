Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FALLS 0.5% AFTER RBA RATES DECISION…

08/02/2022 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FALLS 0.5% AFTER RBA RATES DECISION


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.32% 0.89866 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.82% 91.438 Delayed Quote.11.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.31% 1.10505 Delayed Quote.4.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.42% 0.66409 Delayed Quote.0.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.6992 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.37% 1.75236 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.51% 1.46935 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aTaiwan says will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to enemy threats
RE
12:40aAustralia's central bank raises rates 50bp to 1.85%
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : We have determination, ability and c…
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : Military has 'full grasp' of activi…
RE
12:38aTAIWAN PREMIER SU : Warmly welcome visits by any foreign guests a…
RE
12:37aBase metals fall as Taiwan tensions spark risk-off selling
RE
12:34aIndian shares edge lower to track broader market
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as Recession Fears Linger
DJ
12:31aAustralian dollar falls 0.5% after rba rates decision…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareh..
2TAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY: MILITARY HAS 'FULL GRASP' OF ACTIVI…
3TAIWAN PREMIER SU: WARMLY WELCOME VISITS BY ANY FOREIGN GUESTS A…
4Australian AI star Appen flags first-half loss, shares plunge
5TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Tai..

HOT NEWS