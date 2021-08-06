Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AUTO1 raises revenue guidance after record sales

08/06/2021 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flags bearing the AUTO1 logo pictured at the company grounds in Zoerbig, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) -German used-car platform AUTO1 Group SE on Friday reported record second-quarter revenue of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), buoyed by new retail brand Autohero.

The company's results prompted a revenue upgrade, though its margin guidance was trimmed slightly, reflecting AUTO1's drive to invest in growth as more people buy cars online rather than visiting dealers and going for a test drive.

"We want to invest more, we want to invest faster," CEO Christian Bertermann told Reuters.

AUTO1, which listed in Frankfurt in February, raised its full-year revenue guidance to between 4 billion and 4.4 billion euros - up 200 million euros from its previous view. Its adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be slightly lower at between -2.5% and -3%.

Second-quarter revenue grew by 164% year on year and by 18% from the previous quarter as markets bounced back from lockdowns imposed across AUTO1's European markets in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit, a measure of the money made on car deals, rose 15% quarter on quarter to 99 million euros - the highest in the Berlin-based company's nine-year history. Even so, AUTO1's Frankfurt-listed shares were down 3% by 0820 GMT.

AUTO1 offers a platform for merchants to trade used cars in 30 European countries but it is focusing on expanding Autohero, its direct-to-consumer business. Autohero sold 8,400 cars in the quarter - a sevenfold increase from a year earlier.

It narrowed its guidance for merchant sales to 554,000-580,000 vehicles this year while raising its projection for Autohero to 38,000-43,000 vehicles.

AUTO1 will invest in increasing capacity to deliver direct to buyers, Bertermann said, adding that it would build out its refurbishment centres to ready 150,000-200,000 cars a year for Autohero.

A number of rivals, including Dutch-based CarNext, have announced bold plans to expand in Europe's online market for used cars, but for now AUTO1 says they do not pose a direct challenge.

"We are aware that the competition is very loud, but we aren't yet aware of the competition on the ground," Bertermann said.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas BusvineEditing by David Goodman)

By Douglas Busvine


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aLondon Shares Fall as Investors Await US Jobs Data
DJ
05:46aFrance forecasts fall in weather-hit wine output to historic low
RE
05:44aToshiba appoints committee to examine shareholder issues
RE
05:43aMillions of Brits to face energy price hike as global gas prices bite
RE
05:37aGold slips on firmer dollar as markets prep for U.S. jobs data
RE
05:37aIndonesia 2021 economic growth likely to top 3.9% -central bank
RE
05:28aVirus worries drag down stocks ahead of U.S. data
RE
05:23aLondon Stock Exchange sales rise as Refinitiv integration motors on
RE
05:21aJapan ends 300 years of trading rice futures
RE
05:18aAmazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4BEIERSDORF AG : BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5SIEMENS ENERGY AG : SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS