AUTONOMY FOUNDER MIKE LYNCH WILL TESTIFY AT U.S. FRAUD TRIAL OVER $11 BILLION HP DEAL -COURT HEARING
Wheat Rallies on Concerns Over Black Sea Supply -- Daily Grain Highlights
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar arrests recent decline ahead of key CPI data
Houthi attacks must ease for salvage of two vessels, UN shipping agency says
BOJ to call time on negative interest rates and end yield curve control - Nikkei
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News