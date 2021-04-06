Log in
AVCtechnologies Hires Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Business Opportunities

04/06/2021 | 09:15am EDT
ATLANTA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, today announced the appointment of Dr. Louis J. Hutchinson, III as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, Hutchinson will be responsible for leading the Global Sales, Marketing and Corporate Communications strategy for the company.

As an experienced business executive in the technology and energy industries, Hutchinson brings more than 20 years of leadership expertise, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer for WGL Holdings. At WGL Holdings, he contributed to consistent earnings per share growth of approximately 20 percent annually. Hutchinson also served as Senior Vice President of the global public sector and energy efficiency sales at Constellation Energy, an Exelon Company, where he established a new value proposition and marketing approach utilized by the entire Exelon organization. Under Hutchinson’s leadership, revenue at Constellation grew from $1.2M to $6B.

“Lou has a proven track record of developing and executing business strategy while boosting sales and market share,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of AVCtechnologies. “To achieve our commitment to provide top-of-the-line communications, IT services, and cybersecurity solutions to our customers in a way that is authentic to our growing brand, we need the right executives, like Lou, on-board to support that vision. Lou’s guidance will be crucial to the next phase of growth for AVCtechnologies.”

In the past year, AVCtechnologies has grown through the acquisitions of Computex, a leading IT solutions and managed service provider, and Kandy Communications, a cloud-based real- time communications solutions platform. AVCtechnologies now provides a full suite of industry- leading unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), and communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) products strengthening the company’s ability to deliver a comprehensive set of cloud solutions and managed service offerings to our customers. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the massive growth opportunity currently present for cloud technologies. Garner recently predicted that IT spending shifting to the cloud will accelerate with cloud services, projected to make up to 14.2% of the total global enterprise IT spending market in 2024.

“I am honored to join the AVCtechnologies team and to lead the company through the next stage of intentional and sustainable growth,” said Hutchinson. “Throughout my career, I’ve been privileged to help transform organizations into consistently profitable enterprises that efficiently operate to meet and exceed expected output. I look forward to working with the diverse and robust solutions and capabilities offered by AVCtechnologies, to support the incredibly talented team and to build upon the company’s foundation of early success.”

Hutchinson earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Statistics from the George Washington University, a Master’s in Divinity and a Doctorate of Theology at Wesley Theological Seminary.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com.

Press
Jackie D’Andrea
Inkhouse, LLC
avctechnologies@inkhouse.com 

Investor Relations
Thomas H. King
info@avctechnologies.com


Primary Logo


