Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVCtechnologies Named Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity

03/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that it has been named the 2020 Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity. This annual award recognizes national managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response providers (MDRs) for their exceptional growth as well as top sales performance, high level of commitment, innovation, world class service delivery and collaboration with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program.

Under the Cybersecurity+ portfolio as a part of Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) family, AVCtechnologies offers a comprehensive platform of security solutions, including managed cybersecurity offerings and a U.S. based security operations center (SOC) as-a-service, incident response and recovery, intelligent threat hunting, cybersecurity awareness training and next-generation firewall management. Last year, Computex demonstrated great collaboration and dedication with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program using AT&T recent cybersecurity acquisitions and complimentary solutions via the AT&T Partner Exchange Program resulting in incredible growth during a very turbulent year.

“This past year has brought significant shifts in the cyber landscape that has disrupted business operations and environment creating opportunities in MSSP and MDR sales and services,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of AVCtechnologies. “Receiving the ‘Growth Partner of the Year’ award speaks directly to our dedication and commitment in offering flexible, white glove services to our customers to meet their cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing to invest in our strong relationship with AT&T.” 

“AVCtechnologies is honored to be recognized by AT&T, a world class organization,” said Faisal Bhutto, President of Cloud & Cybersecurity. “This award is a testament of our Security Operations Center, which continues to deliver exceptional service and value. With our investments in quality talent, world class tools, software, and sophisticated security response protocols, we aim to provide a security program that provides the peace of mind needed in the world of cybersecurity chaos we are in.”

The AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program enables leading managed security service providers (MSSPs) VARs, system integrators, managed detection, and response providers (MDRs) and corporate resellers to sell and support AT&T Cybersecurity solutions and deliver compelling services powered by USM Anywhere in the global marketplace. With a strong focus on partner enablement, the program is designed to help partners create new opportunities for business growth, expansion, and profitability.

Graham Pearson, General Manager and VP Global Partner Sales for AT&T Cybersecurity, said, “I am proud to honor and congratulate our Growth Partner of the Year, AVCtechnologies. This award is a testament to the incredible work and value AVCtechnologies has delivered to their customers over the past year. With their commitment to delivering a high-quality service incorporating our technology, we look forward to seeing continued success driving solid security outcomes across their customer base as we continue through 2021 and beyond.”

To learn more about AVCtechnologies offerings and solutions, please visit: https://www.avctechnologies.com/.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions, an AVCtechnologies company, is an award-winning solutions provider that enables its clients to grow, differentiate and evolve their business via innovative and proven technology. Computex combines over 30 years of hands-on experience with unparalleled processes to deliver enterprise networking, cloud, and cybersecurity data center solutions, as well as managed services, to meet customers’ unique IT, business, and budgetary goals. To learn more, please visit: https://computex.net/ or call 888-335-2789.

Press
Jackie D’Andrea
Inkhouse, LLC
avctechnologies@inkhouse.com

Investor Relations
Thomas H. King
info@avctechnologies.com

* AT&T Cybersecurity and its affiliates and any participant(s) in the AT&T Cybersecurity MSSP Partner Program undertake their respective obligations as independent contractors.  Participation in the MSSP Program does not, and is not intended to, create any employment, agency, distributorship, franchise, joint venture, legal partnership, or other similar legal relationship between an MSSP Program participant and AT&T Cybersecurity or its affiliates.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:18a9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aPromotion In Motion Makes $100,000 Donation To Non-Profits Fighting Food Insecurity Across The U.S. And Canada
PR
09:18aEvolus Strengthens Balance Sheet Through a $25.5 Million Cash Infusion and Elimination of $127.4 Million of Debt and Milestone Payments
GL
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Marin County, California, Goes Live on Integrated ERP Solution from Tyler Technologies
BU
09:18aEverstream Analytics Annual Risk Report Analyzes Impact of Pandemic and Predicts Top 2021 Supply Chain Risks
GL
09:18aBLACKLINE SAFETY  : North American Caterpillar Dealership, Empire Southwest, Joins Blackline Collective
BU
09:17aOil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike
RE
09:17aOMNIQ CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aPULMATRIX, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aQUECTEL WIRELESS  : Human Horizons Works with JOYNEXT, Quectel and Qualcomm to Feature Intelligent In-Vehicle Experiences in New HiPhi X Sports Utility Vehicles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ