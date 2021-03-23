AVCtechnologies Named Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that it has been named the 2020 Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity. This annual award recognizes national managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response providers (MDRs) for their exceptional growth as well as top sales performance, high level of commitment, innovation, world class service delivery and collaboration with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program.



Under the Cybersecurity+ portfolio as a part of Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) family, AVCtechnologies offers a comprehensive platform of security solutions, including managed cybersecurity offerings and a U.S. based security operations center (SOC) as-a-service, incident response and recovery, intelligent threat hunting, cybersecurity awareness training and next-generation firewall management. Last year, Computex demonstrated great collaboration and dedication with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program using AT&T recent cybersecurity acquisitions and complimentary solutions via the AT&T Partner Exchange Program resulting in incredible growth during a very turbulent year.

“This past year has brought significant shifts in the cyber landscape that has disrupted business operations and environment creating opportunities in MSSP and MDR sales and services,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of AVCtechnologies. “Receiving the ‘Growth Partner of the Year’ award speaks directly to our dedication and commitment in offering flexible, white glove services to our customers to meet their cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing to invest in our strong relationship with AT&T.”

“AVCtechnologies is honored to be recognized by AT&T, a world class organization,” said Faisal Bhutto, President of Cloud & Cybersecurity. “This award is a testament of our Security Operations Center, which continues to deliver exceptional service and value. With our investments in quality talent, world class tools, software, and sophisticated security response protocols, we aim to provide a security program that provides the peace of mind needed in the world of cybersecurity chaos we are in.”

The AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program enables leading managed security service providers (MSSPs) VARs, system integrators, managed detection, and response providers (MDRs) and corporate resellers to sell and support AT&T Cybersecurity solutions and deliver compelling services powered by USM Anywhere in the global marketplace. With a strong focus on partner enablement, the program is designed to help partners create new opportunities for business growth, expansion, and profitability.

Graham Pearson, General Manager and VP Global Partner Sales for AT&T Cybersecurity, said, “I am proud to honor and congratulate our Growth Partner of the Year, AVCtechnologies. This award is a testament to the incredible work and value AVCtechnologies has delivered to their customers over the past year. With their commitment to delivering a high-quality service incorporating our technology, we look forward to seeing continued success driving solid security outcomes across their customer base as we continue through 2021 and beyond.”

To learn more about AVCtechnologies offerings and solutions, please visit: https://www.avctechnologies.com/ .

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions, an AVCtechnologies company, is an award-winning solutions provider that enables its clients to grow, differentiate and evolve their business via innovative and proven technology. Computex combines over 30 years of hands-on experience with unparalleled processes to deliver enterprise networking, cloud, and cybersecurity data center solutions, as well as managed services, to meet customers’ unique IT, business, and budgetary goals. To learn more, please visit: https://computex.net/ or call 888-335-2789.

* AT&T Cybersecurity and its affiliates and any participant(s) in the AT&T Cybersecurity MSSP Partner Program undertake their respective obligations as independent contractors. Participation in the MSSP Program does not, and is not intended to, create any employment, agency, distributorship, franchise, joint venture, legal partnership, or other similar legal relationship between an MSSP Program participant and AT&T Cybersecurity or its affiliates.