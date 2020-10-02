AVX Earns Supplier Quality Excellence Award From GM

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, received a 2019 Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors (GM). The award recognizes AVX Electronics Tianjin Co. Ltd. for providing outstanding quality performance throughout calendar year 2019, as evidenced by having consistently met or exceeded an extremely stringent set of quality performance criteria and achieved the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization, whose mission is to design, build, and sell the world’s best vehicles with the highest levels of quality and safety on the road.

GM’s ability to achieve that mission depends on providing its assembly plants with high-quality, defect-free electronic components, but only a fraction of its suppliers have proven to consistently deliver peak performance — such as zero defects in shipped products and 100% on-time delivery — day in and day out for 365 consecutive days. In 2019, AVX’s manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China, which supplies GM with AEC-Q200-qualified TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series multilayer varistors (MLVs), once again proved to be amongst its top-performing supplier partners. It was also recognized for top-quality performance in 2016 for calendar year 2015.

“We know that maintaining a focus on the details to deliver a defect-free product to our assembly plants consistently is not an easy task,” said Rick Demuynck, Executive Director of Supplier Quality & Development, who, along with Chris Mailoux, Director Chassis & Thermal, GM, virtually presented this year’s digital awards. “The suppliers that earned this prestigious recognition are a critical part of the team who helps ensure that our customers are delighted with their product purchase, and we thank them for that.”

“We are honored to have once again been recognized as one of GM’s top supplier partners and are extremely proud of our Tianjin team for their steadfast commitment to meeting and exceeding an extensive array of rigorous customer and automotive industry product quality and performance standards,” said Marianne Berolini, General Manager, Specialty Products at AVX. “Our TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series multilayer varistors are innovative circuit protection products designed to provide our automotive industry customers with the highest levels of quality, performance, and reliability, and we take great pride in the important role they play in helping GM achieve superlative quality and performance standards.”

AVX’s space-saving, surface-mount VCAS Series Automotive TransGuardᵀᴹ MLVs and TransGuardᵀᴹ VT Series high-temperature MLVs have a unique, high-energy, monolithic multilayer construction comprised of zinc-oxide-based (ZnO-based) ceramic semiconductor devices with nonlinear, bidirectional voltage-current (V-I) characteristics similar to those of back-to-back Zener diodes, but with greater current and energy handling capabilities and the addition of EMI/RFI attenuation. The MLVs are qualified to AEC-Q200 and are proven to provide high-reliability, state-of-the-art circuit protection from voltage transients caused by ESD, lightning, inductive switching, and other disruptions in demanding automotive environments. Ideal applications for TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series MLVs extend across a variety of sensitive, space-constrained automotive, industrial, and general electronics systems, including airbag and automatic breaking systems (ABS), engine control units (ECU), electric and hybrid electric engines and drivetrains, water and fuel pumps, power steering systems, sensors and relays, microcontroller units (MCU), comfort, convenience, and infotainment systems, and displays. AVX also offers radial-leaded TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series solutions.

For more information about AVX's extensive portfolio of AEC-Q200-qualified components for automotive applications, please visit its Automotive Application Guide, Automotive Circuit Protection Guide and product page, its Multilayer Varistor Transient Voltage Suppression Solutions page, and its Automotive SMD Varistors product page.

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world.

