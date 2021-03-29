Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVX Releases New LCCI Series Ultraminiature Multilayer Ceramic Chip Inductors for High-Frequency RF Applications

03/29/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new series of ultraminiature multilayer ceramic chip inductors for high-frequency RF applications. The new LCCI Series inductors are currently available in three standard EIA chip sizes — 0201, 0402, and 0603 — with tight-tolerance physical dimensions almost exclusively in the submillimeter range and tin-plated surface-mount terminations, enabling compatibility with high-density PCBs and reflow soldering in space- and weight-constrained applications within the telecommunications and networking markets, as well as with lead-free and RoHS directives. The series also delivers outstanding reliability and performance from 100MHz to 2.4GHz, exhibiting high Q, high signal efficiencies, low DC resistance (DCR), tight inductance tolerances down to ±0.1nH, and guaranteed self-resonant frequencies (SRF) up to 10GHz. Ideal applications include mobile communications and computer networking systems, wireless large-area networks (WLAN), radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems, personal handheld systems (PHS) ranging from smartphones and tablets to media players and gaming devices, and EMI countermeasures in high-frequency circuits.

“Our new LCCI Series inductors are constructed with tight physical tolerances using our proven multilayer ceramic material and processing technologies to ensure proper fit and function and are subjected to rigorous testing conditions to validate that they meet or exceed all of the requirements necessary to deliver exceptional performance and outstanding reliability in a wide range of high-frequency applications,” said Mohammed Abu-Naim, RF product manager, AVX.

LCCI Series ultraminiature multilayer ceramic chip inductors are rated for use in operating temperatures spanning -40°C to +85°C and are available with three standard inductance values: 3.9nH, 39nH, and 390nH and seven standard inductance tolerances: 2%, 3%, 5%, 10%, 0.1nH, 0.2nH, 0.3nH. Inductance values for 0201 parts extend from 0.3nH to 39nH with inductance tolerances ranging from ±0.1nH to ±5% and minimum SRF values spanning 1,500MHz to 10,000MHz. Inductance values for 0402 parts extend from 0.3nH to 150nH with inductance tolerances ranging from ±0.1nH to ±5% and minimum SRF values spanning 550MHz to 10,000MHz. Inductance values for 0603 parts extend from 1.0nH to 470nH with inductance tolerances ranging from ±0.3nH to ±5% and minimum SRF values spanning 300MHz to 10,000MHz.

The series is also competitively priced, packaged on tape and reel, compatible with pick-and-place processing equipment, and currently available with a 12-week lead-time.

For more information about AVX’s new LCCI Series ultraminiature multilayer ceramic chip inductors, please visit https://www.avx.com/products/inductors/rfmicrowave-inductors/multi-layer-ceramic-chip-inductors/ or download the AVX Chip Inductors Product Catalog. For availability, please contact our distribution partners Digi-Key and Mouser. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

Attachment 


Mohammed Abu-Naim
AVX Corporation
(864) 962-6115
mohammed.abu-naim@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aNORDEX  : Annual financial report 2020
PU
09:44aNORGES BANK  : - Form 8.3 - William Hill plc
PR
09:44aAT&T  : Banking on Technology to Transform Financial Services
PU
09:44aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
09:42aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
09:42aS&P 500, Nasdaq open lower on hedge fund default concerns
RE
09:41aNomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
RE
09:41aFIRSTENERGY  : Sandra Pianalto to Conclude Service to FirstEnergy Board of Directors; Melvin Williams Nominated for Election at the 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
09:40aGLOBAL UNICHIP  : GUC Enlists AWS Partner proteanTecs to Increase ASIC Reliability and Quality at Scale
PU
09:40aKERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK  : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ